Bethenny Frankel’s ex Jason Hoppy gets close to cute blonde

JULIE GORDON
April 20, 2014
Jason Hoppy may have a new lady in his life.

Amid drawn-out divorce drama with estranged wife Bethenny Frankel, Hoppy was spotted hanging out with a cute, younger blonde on what appeared to be a date on Thursday night at Bodega Negra in the Meatpacking District. A sharply dressed Hoppy and the unknown gal sat close to each other at a table in restaurant’s lounge area, ordering drinks and guacamole. Later on in the night, a second woman joined them.

Frankel, meanwhile, is rumored to be dating businessman Michael Cerussi.

Frankel, 43, and Hoppy reportedly are fighting over custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Bryn. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star filed for divorce in January 2013, less than three years after the pair walked down the aisle.

