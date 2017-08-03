Bette Midler confirms ‘Hello, Dolly!’ exit date; ‘Indecent’ filmed for online streaming

What was previously only assumed is now official: Bette Midler will play her final performance in “Hello, Dolly!” on Jan. …

What was previously only assumed is now official: Bette Midler will play her final performance in “Hello, Dolly!” on Jan. 14. At this time, it is unclear whether the Tony-winning Broadway revival will shutter for good on that date, or if a new star will be enlisted to take over as Dolly Gallagher Levi. Donna Murphy, who plays Dolly one night a week, would seem to have the inside track to replace Midler if the production continues. The show’s weekly gross dipped considerably when Midler recently took a vacation, leaving Murphy to handle all performances.

‘Indecent’ filmed for future streaming

Just in case you can’t catch Paula Vogel’s drama “Indecent” before its limited Broadway run ends Aug. 6, BroadwayHD has announced that it is filming the play and will stream it in January. The streaming service also confirmed that it will stream the musical “Falsettos” later this month.

Hicks exits ‘Come From Away,’ reveals neurological disorder

Rodney Hicks has exited the Broadway musical “Come From Away” after having been diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder that has taken away his ability to sing. “I can act, write, teach and more. But my time as a professional singer for the stage has completed its run,” Hicks wrote on Facebook. “I am overjoyed by all that has been learned and accomplished in these 24 years of musical theater.”

Porter and Sands to get ‘Kinky’ again

Billy Porter and Stark Sands, the original male leads of “Kinky Boots,” will return to the musical this fall for 15 weeks. Porter won a Tony Award in 2013 for his performance as the cross-dressing fashion designer and nightclub performer Lola. Brendon Urie (frontman of Panic! at the Disco) will end his limited run in the show on Aug. 6.

Spotted…

Josh Groban and Vanessa Williams at “Sweeney Todd” … Mason Cook at “Dear Evan Hansen” … Judah Friedlander and Keith Olbermann at “The Terms of My Surrender”