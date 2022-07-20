Big Apple Buzz | Ivana Trump’s last days, Lizzo hits the Big Apple and more

Just a couple of weeks ago, Giuliani Zuliani noticed that Ivana Trump was not doing her best, reports People. Zuliani is the owner of Primola, a posh Italian restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, just a short walk down E. 64th Street from Trump’s townhouse.

Zuliani told People that the last time he saw former President Donald Trump‘s ex-wife, “She didn’t seem to be in good shape. She could barely walk.”

He went on to say, “She didn’t eat her food,” noting that her favorite dishes were the veal scallopini and pasta with tomato sauce. Said Zuliani, “She took it home with her.”

Trump passed away at the age of 73 on July 14, shocking all who knew her, including this columnist. On July 15, a NYC medical examiner ruled Trump’s death accidental, noting blunt force injuries she sustained as her cause of death. She was found at the bottom of her staircase.

Said Zuliani, who was very concerned about her condition at Primola, “It was so sad to see her like that. But even though she wasn’t feeling well, she was still very nice and polite to everyone.”

I would like to go on the record to say I have known Ivana since the late ’80s. I saw her in Phillipe not long ago. She was always kind and generous, and moved around this Big Apple with style, dignity and class. She will truly be missed………

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to New York for an official gathering at the United Nations on July 18 commemorating Nelson Mandela Day.

The British royal gave the keynote address at the UN General Assembly with a speech focusing on climate change and hunger around the globe.

This was not be the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan have attended the United Nations Assembly. They attended in September 2021, but didn’t go onstage……..

Recording artist Lizzo took the Big Apple by storm last week. Making rounds for her new album, “Special,” which was released July 15, the voluptuous vocalist’s reality TV show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Gurrls,” received six Emmy nominations.

On July 13, Lizzo appeared on Sirius XM, and also swung by “Elvis Duran And The Morning Show,” where she spoke about learning to live in the moment.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer ended the week performing as part of NBC’s “Citi Concert Series on Today” in Rockefeller Center, the same day Special dropped……

Model Emily Ratajkowski, who was spotted walking her dog, Colombo, in Manhattan on July 15, is reportedly getting ready to divorce her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he allegedly cheated on her.

A source told Page Six that the film producer is a ‘serial cheater.’ Although no paper work has surfaced in the court system as of yet, Ratajkowski, who has a one year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear with McClard, has been seen without her wedding ring…..

Philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff hosted her Annual Bastille Day Luncheon on July 12 at the upscale, art-adorned restaurant Michael’s New York in honor of the French Heritage Society, whom will be honoring Jean at their 40th Anniversary New York Gala this coming November, 2022.

Jean’s distinguished guests, who included Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, Congress Member Carolyn Maloney, Nicole Miller, Richard Johnson, Marilyn Crawford and Rita Cosby, enjoyed a specialty menu in Michael’s private dining room. …….

Ice-T and his wife Coco popped into producer Noel Ashman and “Power” actor Joseph Sikora‘s recent birthday party at the Hustler Club in midtown-west Manhattan. Ice -T told several guests that, “he’s doing great, he survived COVID,” that he had just returned from the West Coast, and is getting ready to begin his 24th season of “Law & Order: SVU.”

Meanwhile, Ashman was in a festive mood after wrapping his film “Cash Out” with John Travolta and Natalie Yuru, which he executive produced…..

We Hear

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Cooke Maroney enjoyed breakfast at the West Village’s La Bonbonniere on July 11. The actress and Maroney welcomed their first child in April, though the couple have kept details about the baby very quiet, reports People.

Lawrence married Maroney, a New York City art gallery director, in Rhode Island in October 2019……

Emily Blunt attended the Freeing Voices, Changing Lives gala in Manhattan on July 11…..

Sightings

Reese Witherspoon having dinner at Carbone on Thompson Street……

Lea Michele out in Manhattan after being hired to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway’s Funny Girl……