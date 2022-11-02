Big Apple Buzz | Katie Holmes back on Broadway, fundraiser season brings out the stars

Katie Holmes is headed to the stage. The Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director), announced the New York premiere of “The Wanderers” by playwright Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, will star Holmes.

“The Wanderers” marks the actress’s Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.” The “Dawson’s Creek” alum also appeared on Broadway in “Dead Accounts,” which premiered at the Music Box Theatre on Nov. 29, 2012 and closed on Jan. 6, 2013.

“The Wanderers” begins performances on Jan. 26, 2023 and officially opens on Feb. 16, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre……..

President Joe Biden jetted into the Big Apple for the second time in October on Halloween. The New York Post reported the commander-in-chief went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend the funeral of Donald Blinken, father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The president took a helicopter to Wall Street after flying in to JFK Airport. Donald Blinken, a prominent businessman, art collector and former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, died on Sept. 22 at the age of 96……

Michael J. Fox, his wife Tracy Pollan and three of their children, Sam, 33, and 27- year-old twins, Aquinnah and Schyler, made a red carpet appearance at “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s 2022” in the Big Apple on Oct. 29.

The star-studded event was also reportedly attended by “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann, along with their son, August, Ali Wentworth, Willie Geist and “Mad Men?” star John Slattery.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s” is an annual gala dedicated to raising money for the fight against Parkinson’s Disease. It is produced by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease……

Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the Annual Lifeline New York Luncheon 2022 at Il Gattopardo in midtown Manhattan in aid of children’s hospitals in Serbia.

Lifeline Humanitarian Organization is an international effort founded in 1993 as an urgent response to the tragic situation in the former Yugoslavia, which was afflicted by conflict and sanctions. The goal of Lifeline is to reduce and relieve the suffering of physically and mentally disabled children, orphans, the elderly as well as to improve medical facilities in the country.

Notable attendees included Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, entrepreneur Cheri Kaufman, celebrity philanthropist Jean Shafiroff and designer Nicole Miller…….

The New York Daily News’ Richard Johnson reported that Mary J. Blige took her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn recently, clad in Louis Vuitton from head-to-toe. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul was joined onstage by Fabolous, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jada Kiss.

Following the concert, Blige flipped the designer script by changing into an outfit by Gucci for her after- party at new hot spot 42 D’Or on 42nd Street, where her guests sipped on her signature Sun Goddess wine……

We Hear

A-list actors Bradley Cooper and Ryan Reynolds ran into each other in Manhattan on Oct. 31. According to the Daily Mail, the guys gave each other a huge hug. Both entertainers were accompanied by their daughters who both das seemed to be escorting to school…….

Jake Bongiovi and his girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown posed on the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” on Oct. 27 in Manhattan.

Brown returns in the sequel with Henry Cavill as the famous Holmes siblings. Cavill was accompanied to the screening by his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, a Hollywood executive, who he has been reportedly dating since 2021. Mariah Carey and her twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon were also at the premiere…..