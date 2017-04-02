Blac Chyna blocked from using Kardashian name, report says

It seems the Kardashian sisters can claim a legal win.

It seems the Kardashian sisters can claim a legal win.

Following a court filing last year by Blac Chyna (aka Angela Renée White) to use the name Angela Renée Kardashian for advertising and other profitable purposes, TMZ on Sunday reported that Kourtney, Kim and Khloe’s bid to block the trademarking has been successful.

The trio petitioned against a trademark application because it would cause “irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill,” according to TMZ.

The would-be Kardashian — the on-again, off-again partner to Rob Kardashian — reportedly didn’t respond to the filing.

The pair announced their engagement about a year ago; however, frequent falling outs have kept fans guessing about their relationship status ever since.

The two have a 4-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.