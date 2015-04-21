Blake Lively talks motherhood, Ryan Reynolds

Everyone’s favorite “Gossip Girl,” Blake Lively, made the rounds yesterday on the New York City talk show circuit.

On “Good Morning America,” the actress revealed why she decided to name her baby daughter James Reynolds.

“It’s a family name and I liked having a boy’s name,” Lively, 27, said. “So I thought I’d pass it along.”

Lively also appeared on ABC’s “Live! With Kelly and Michael,” discussing her new movie, “Age of Adaline,” out Friday, and motherhood.

“Everything is different,” Lively said. “Everything is just so much more heightened. We’re crying all the time for no reason.”

And it seems like fatherhood has also changed husband Ryan Reynolds, 38.

Mostly, what he smells like!

“He just smells like poop … he’s in full diaper duty,” Lively said. LOL! We’re so happy for Lively and family!