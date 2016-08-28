Books to read on the subway this fall: ‘Here I Am,’ ‘Swing Time’ and more

You may even pardon the MTA for the delays ahead with these engrossing reads.

New York’s most important book club is hosted almost entirely underground. Subway readers see the same book covers from the F to the Q to the 2, shaping the city’s reading list, especially for those who enjoy seeing a fellow straphanger paging through the same book. Here are the novels you’ll see all over the subway this fall.

‘Here I Am’ by Jonathan Safran Foer

Over-the-shoulder reading from your subway neighbor is pretty much guaranteed when you’re reading JSF’s first new novel in more than a decade. Taking place during the span of four weeks in Washington, D.C., “Here I Am” explores a family in crisis, dealing with the fictional downfall of the Middle East and American Jewishness as well as growing up, growing older and growing apart. Anyone who has ever had a family can relate. Out: Sept. 6

‘The Wangs Vs. The World’ by Jade Chang

After losing his mega-fortune earned from a cosmetics empire, Charles Wang uproots his wife and his two California-born-and-raised kids from their Bel Air mansion. The Wangs drive across the country to move in with the oldest daughter of the clan, escaping a bad Manhattan breakup in a remote Catskills house. While the destination is intriguing, it’s the road trip antics that will keep you laughing as you ride the rails with this hilarious debut novel. Out: Oct. 4

‘Today Will Be Different’ by Maria Semple

The monotony of everyday life gives a former New Yorker turned Seattleite momentum to change it all up. Or at least try. In the follow-up to Semple’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” (you fell in love with that mod teal cover on the subway), a precocious child, a stale marriage and plenty of clever quirk make this a story you can’t put down. Expect glares from fellow passengers as you laugh out loud. Or at least smirk. Out: Oct. 4

‘Swing Time’ by Zadie Smith

The next highly anticipated novel from the author of “White Teeth” and “NW,” this story follows two friends from northwest London to West Africa, where they pursue their dreams, passion and talents to dance. You’ll wish it were showtime on your car so you have an excuse to get up and swing with this masterfully written book. Out: Nov. 15