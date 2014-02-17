Bradley Cooper dishes on going commando at White House

Just call Bradley Cooper commando-in-chief. The actor revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Mondaythat he opted to forgo his skivvies …

The actor revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Mondaythat he opted to forgo his skivvies for last week’s White House state dinner, after a recent weight gain for a new role left his tuxedo skintight.

“I couldn’t even stand up, really,” a laughing Cooper told DeGeneres. “It was a nightmare. But I made it through.”

Of course, Cooper’s not the first man to be caught without his underwear in Washington, D.C. But let’s hope that his oscar tux fits better: Cooper added that he still plans to add 20 more pounds for his turn as Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in the upcoming “American Sniper.”