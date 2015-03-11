Fans are throwing pizza on Walter White’s roof & Vince Gilligan is pissed

“Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” creator Vince Gilligan is pissed that some fans are recreating the epic pizza scene from BB where Walter White (Bryan Cranston) hurls a pizza onto the roof of his house.

In an interview with the “Better Call Saul” podcast (starts around 3:05) he calls for “a–hole” fans to give the pizza throwing a rest. He says the Albeuquerque residence is a tourist attraction and the people who live there are ok with fans taking pictures, but now some are being rude and wandering onto the property and “throwing pizza on roofs.”

“There is nothing original or funny or cool” about this, Gilligan said.

“If I catch you doing it, I will hunt you down,” adds Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut).

If these dudes are telling you to chill, it’s time to chill.

Also, who throws perfectly good pizzas on roofs?! Aren’t you hungry??

h/t: Salon



