amBroadway | Loft-set ‘Uncle Vanya’ will receive encore run, Sarah Paulson joins ‘Appropriate’ cast

An unusually intimate production of Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” which was presented earlier this month for a limited 16-performance run at a private loft space in the Flatiron District, will receive an encore run from Aug. 8-25. The impressive cast includes director David Cromer, Marin Ireland, and Will Brill. Comic Bill Irwin, who appeared in the show’s earlier run, is unable to return due to scheduling conflicts.

Sarah Paulson joins ‘Appropriate’ cast

Sarah Paulson, whose last stage appearance in New York was an Off-Broadway revival of “Talley’s Folly” in 2013, will return to Broadway in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drama “Appropriate,” in which she will play a daughter who uncovers family secrets when she returns home to deal with the remains of her late father’s estate. This will mark the Broadway debut of Jacobs-Jenkins, a MacArthur Fellow who has received acclaim for “An Octoroon” and “Gloria.” “Appropriate,” which will begin previews on Nov. 28, will be produced by Second Stage as part of its upcoming Broadway season.

Patrick Page explores Shakespeare’s villains in one-man show

Patrick Page is no stranger to playing villains such as Scar (“Beauty and the Beast”), the Green Goblin (“Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark”), and the Grinch (“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”). In his new one-man show “All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” which will play Off-Broadway’s DR2 Theatre beginning Sept. 29, Page will explore Shakespearian figures such as Richard III and Macbeth. “Shakespeare didn’t just create some of literature’s greatest bad guys — he invented the very concept of the villain. Now I get to play the role of detective, uncovering the evolution of Shakespeare’s thinking over the course of his two-decade career and exposing how his work continues to shape the world around us,” Page said in a statement. Page previously appeared on a streaming version of the show presented by the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

Aubrey Plaza to lead ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’

Aubrey Plaza, whose television credits include “Parks and Recreation” and the second season of “The White Lotus,” will make her stage debut opposite Christopher Abbott (“Girls” on HBO) in a revival of John Patrick Shanley’s 1983 romance “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,” which will play the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village beginning Oct. 30. Set at a bar in the Bronx, the play observes a first encounter between a brooding trucker and an emotionally scarred woman. Shanley’s best-known drama, “Doubt,” is set to be revived next season on Broadway with Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber.

Graciela Daniele to stage new musical about her life story

Director-choreographer Graciela Daniele has staged quite a few musicals at Lincoln Center Theater’s Off-Broadway space at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. In the fall, she will direct and choreograph “The Gardens of Anuncia,” a new musical that is inspired by her early life in Argentina, which has music, lyrics, and book by Michael John LaChiusa (“The Wild Party,” “Hello Again”). The cast will include Andréa Burns (“On Your Feet!”), Eden Espinoza (“Wicked”), Priscilla Lopez (“A Chorus Line”), and Mary Testa (“Oklahoma!”).