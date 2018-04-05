The fourth season of the TLC reality drama “Long Lost Family” will open with the uncanny story of two sisters who were separated for decades, but grew up just blocks apart in the Bronx.

Engris Lopez remembers being 7 years old, holding her grandmother’s hand in a New York City courtroom and locking eyes with a young girl whose face has stayed plastered in her mind.

It was the first and last time she’d see her biological sister for more than 30 years.

The Bronx native, now 39 years old, will be reunited with her long-lost sibling who slipped away from her family’s custody that day on the TLC series’ premiere, airing Sunday at 10 p.m.

Lopez, adopted by her grandmother at just 4 months old, leads the episodic search for the sister who she knew only as Claribel. She and her sibling were both removed from their mother’s custody due to her battle with a drug and alcohol addiction, the sisters say.

Claribel was entered into the foster care system instead of being placed in her grandmother’s care due to reasons that remained unclear to the siblings for years.

“Growing up, I always in the back of my head kept replaying that same scenario. I knew I had a sister . . . I remember her eyes,” Lopez says in the season opener, adding that she never stopped looking for her, but searches came up short.

Claribel, who now goes by her adoptive name Christina Hernandez, says a switch in the names on her birth certificate caused a confusion that kept the sisters apart.

“My sister was searching for Lopez, she was born Lopez, which was supposed to be my original last name, and that right there is what messed up everything,” Hernandez says.

About a year ago Lopez decided to turn to Chris Jacobs, the host of the TLC series, for help.

“I always thought I was just another foster child and no one was looking for me,” Hernandez says. “I was afraid I’d die and not know where I came from.”

The 33-year-old finds the family she thought she’d never know on national television thanks to an ancestry DNA test she submitted months before Engris’ search with Jacobs began.

Their story comes with a few uncanny twists -- like the two sisters realizing they’d walked the same sidewalks on Southern Boulevard for years and never ran into each other.

“Long Lost Family” features hosts Jacobs and Lisa Joyner, both adoptees, who reunite families from across the country who have been separated for years.