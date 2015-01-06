Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden wed at couple’s LA home

The couple have been dating since May.

Cameron Diaz started off the new year with a big life event.

The “Annie” star married her guitarist fiancé Benji Madden on Monday at their Los Angeles home, her representatives told People magazine.

“We couldn’t be happier to begin our new journey together surrounded by our closest family and friends,” the couple, who have been dating since May, told the magazine.

Diaz, 42, kept the ceremony secret but party planners and a tent were spotted at the home during the day.

Celebrity guests included Gwyneth Paltrow, Joel Madden, the 35-year-old groom’s twin brother, and Diaz’s “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Drew Barrymore, who was the maid of honor, according to People.