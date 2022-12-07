The famed Carolines on Broadway will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

The comedy club announced in a social media post that the infamous Times Square location, which opened its doors in 1992, will be closing after owner Caroline Hirsch opted not to re-sign the lease. The final show will take place on Dec. 31, with the club’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular.

“We’ve had an incredible run these past 40 years, elevating comedy from the very beginning and we are so proud of the comedians that have graced our stages throughout the years with their considerable talents,” the statement read. “As we continue to expand the brand, Carolines next “stage” will be larger and bring the best comedy to more people in more places.”

Carolines first opened its doors 40 years ago in Chelsea, later moving to South Street Seaport. The club ultimately landed in Times Square at 1626 Broadway, where it has been ever since.

“People thought we were crazy to invest in Times Square, only later to say that we were ahead of the curve when global brands like Disney, Nasdaq and national retailers and businesses came to the neighborhood. We are very proud to have played an integral role in its resurgence and brought much needed laughter to the neighborhood and the city,” said Hirsch in the statement.

Over the years, Carolines on Broadway has hosted several famous comedians, including Lewis Black, Bob Saget, Jerry Seinfeld, Leslie Jones, Billy Crystal, Rosie O’Donnell, Bill Burr, and Jay Leno (to name a few), as well as up and coming comedic talents. Despite its impending closure, Carolines on Broadway plans to continue to impact New York City’s comedy scene by bringing it to more people.

“As we continue to expand the brand, Carolines next ‘stage’ will be larger and bring the best comedy to more people in more places. We will also continue to grow the New York Comedy Festival throughout the city and the country,” said Hirsch in a statement. “No matter the shape or form of Carolines’ future platform, we will always shine a spotlight on emerging talent.”

Hirsch is excited about the future of the club, and encourages fans to stay tuned on social media for what’s coming next for the club.

“We want to thank the comedians, our incredibly talented staff and all of the comedy fans who have visited the club throughout the years to help make Carolines the success it has been for the last four decades,” the statement concluded.

Carolines on Broadway is the latest in New York City closures in the entertainment space. Broadway mainstays “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Stomp” will both be ending decades-long runs in the coming weeks, and the musical “KPOP” will close on Dec. 11 after only opening for shows on Nov. 27 – previews began on Oct. 13.