Amal, George Clooney welcome twins, publicist says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amal and George Clooney are now the parents of twins, one girl and one boy, the couple’s rep confirmed on Tuesday.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.” the representative said in a statement.

The excitement was clearly a bit too much for George to handle.

“George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the rep joked.

The couple managed to keep news of Amal’s pregnancy under wraps for several months. News first broke that George, 56, and Amal, 39, were expecting back in February. The couple wed in September 2014 after dating for about a year. Ella and Alexander are their first children together.