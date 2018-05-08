A fan trying to get an autograph from Cardi B after the Met Gala was attacked by the rapper’s entourage early Tuesday, a police source said.

The 33-year-old man approached the pregnant rapper on the street on East 77th, near Madison Avenue, and police were called at 2:15 a.m.

Three men with Cardi B thought the interaction was an invasion of privacy, and quickly reacted.

The argument got physical, police said, and the victim alleged it turned into an assault. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian and was in stable condition Tuesday, police said.

Police were looking to talk to the three men in Cardi B’s entourage for more information about the alleged incident, which was captured on video and obtained by TMZ.

The Bronx-born “Bodak Yellow” rapper attended the annual Met Gala — Manhattan’s biggest night in fashion — with fiance Offset.