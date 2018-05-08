EntertainmentCelebrities Cardi B’s entourage attacks fan trying to get autograph, police source says Three men with Cardi B thought the interaction was an invasion of privacy. A fan was allegedly attacked by Cardi B's entourage following the Met Gala early Tuesday, a police source says. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated May 8, 2018 11:02 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A fan trying to get an autograph from Cardi B after the Met Gala was attacked by the rapper’s entourage early Tuesday, a police source said. The 33-year-old man approached the pregnant rapper on the street on East 77th, near Madison Avenue, and police were called at 2:15 a.m. Three men with Cardi B thought the interaction was an invasion of privacy, and quickly reacted. The argument got physical, police said, and the victim alleged it turned into an assault. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian and was in stable condition Tuesday, police said. Police were looking to talk to the three men in Cardi B’s entourage for more information about the alleged incident, which was captured on video and obtained by TMZ. The Bronx-born “Bodak Yellow” rapper attended the annual Met Gala — Manhattan’s biggest night in fashion — with fiance Offset. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.