True love dies. Get used to it.

Here are the celebrity splits that left us feeling sad, lost, confused or just empty.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's love story is one fans have followed since 2006, when the duo met on the set of the dance flick "Step Up." The couple tied the knot in 2009 and their intriguing romance somehow came crashing down nearly nine years later. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," a statement that appeared on their social media accounts on April 2, 2018, read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now." They are the parents of 5-year-old Everly.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married for less than three years before they announced their separation on Feb. 15, 2018. In a joint statement, the couple called themselves "best friends," noted that the decision was "mutual" and said it was "lovingly made" at the end of 2017. The news immediately sent fans dreaming of a potential reunion between Jennifer Aniston and her first spouse, Brad Pitt, who split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. "Guys! #JenniferAniston and #BradPitt are tooooootally getting back together!" one Twitter user -- clearly a serious fan -- wrote.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel split after eight years of marriage with "absolute love and respect" for one another, they announced on Sept. 14, 2017. They met in 2004 and wed five years later in Malibu. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," a statement read. Fergie and Duhamel are the parents of 4-year-old Axl Jack.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris After saying "I do" in 2009, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced they were legally separating on Aug. 6, 2017. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed ... We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another," the couple said in a joint Facebook statement. Pratt and Faris share a son, Jack, and said they want to keep their situation "as private as possible" for his protection. TMZ reports that the couple disagreed over family arrangements like whether or not to have more children and where to settle down.

David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman David Schwimmer and wife Zoe Buckman are "on a break," to quote his "Friends" alter ego. "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," according to a joint statement released on April 5, 2017. The pair said their priority is the happiness of their 5-year-old daughter, Cleo, adding, "we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family." The photographer and the "Friends" star wed in June 2010.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from her husband Romain Dauriac on Sept. 13, 2017, in a New York City court. Johansson and Dauriac, married for two years, share a 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. The news followed January 2017 reports that the couple had split the previous summer.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt A 12-year relationship in the celeb world may as well be an eternity. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were an item since 2004 when they met while filming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." The couple secretly wed in France in 2014, but after two years of married life and six children, this Hollywood duo called it quits. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, her attorney said in a statement on Sept. 20, 2016. "This decision was made for the health of the family," the statement read. Whether you knew (and loved) them as Brangie, Brangelina or just plain old Brad and Angelina, their split still came as a shock.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale When Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced in August 2015 that they were splitting up after 13 years of marriage, children of the '90s everywhere sobbed. A "Tragic Kingdom," indeed. The couple has three sons.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who were married for 10 years before divorcing in 2011, adopted two children together: Isabella and Connor.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield split up after almost four years of dating in October 2015. They met on the set of "The Amazing Spider Man" in 2011.

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt Jon Hamm and partner of 18 years Jennifer Westfeldt called it quits in September 2015, according to the actor's publicist.

Glenn Close and David Shaw After nine years of marriage, the actress and the biotech entrepreneur called it quits on Sept. 23, 2015.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They have three children together.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are known for their kids' names (Apple and Moses) and for what they called "conscious uncoupling," AKA breaking up. She made the announcement on her lifestyle site Goop in March 2014.

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas were married for 18 years and were considered one of Hollywood's hottest couples. They announced they were divorcing in June 2014, according to People.

Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton, who worked together on many of Burton's films, announced they were splitting after 13 years in December 2014.

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs After 17 years together (10 years of marriage and a 4-year-old son), Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel announced their "joint" breakup via their publicist on Dec. 12, 2013.

Diane Lane and Josh Brolin Diane Lane and Josh Brolin split up in February 2013 after eight years of marriage, according to People. While both stars first became famous in the 1980s, they didn't get together until later. They had no children.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett This funny couple announced they were divorcing in 2012, after nine years of marriage. Amy Poehler and Will Arnett had two kids together, and also gave the world Stranz and Fairchild Van Waldenberg in 2007's "Blades of Glory."

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore OK, their relationship definitely seemed unconventional, what with the 16-year age difference, but let's face it: Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were an attractive couple. The pair met in 2003, married in 2005 and split up in 2011.

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins Bleeding hearts everywhere wept a little more than usual in the summer of 2009 when Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins, a couple for 23 years, announced they were splitting up. While they never married, the two actors, who met on the set of "Bull Durham," had two children together.

Robin Wright and Sean Penn Together for 20 years, Sean Penn and Robin Wright (formerly Wright Penn) split in 2009. They began dating in 1989 and married in 1996. They have one daughter and a son.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe The "It" couple of the early aughts, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe married in 1999 after co-starring in the classic cult film "Cruel Intentions." They had two kids together before divorcing in 2007.

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams captivated America with their performances in "Brokeback Mountain" and also with their short-lived, but much publicized, romance. They met on the set of the movie in 2005, Williams got pregnant and they moved into a Boerum Hill townhouse. Their daughter was born in 2006, just before the film was released. They split later that year, and, in 2008, Ledger died in New York City.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Before Brangelina and all their kids, there was just Brad (Pitt) and Jennifer (Aniston), Hollywood's golden couple. (There are just as many Jen fans out there as Angelina fans!) The couple split up in 2005 after seven years together.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp Johnny Depp has had lots of high-profile romances (remember the "Winona Forever" tattoo?), but his relationship with model Kate Moss, from 1994-1997, was similarly well-known.

Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston This megacouple of the 1970s and '80s, Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston had a tumultuous, on-again-off-again relationship for 17 years. According to multiple reports, they broke up for good in 1989. (Pictured here in 1984 with director Roman Polanski in Paris.)