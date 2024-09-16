Legend of late-night David Letterman was spotted in Lower Manhattan Monday afternoon doing his civic duty.
The retired “Late Show” host was seen on Worth Street and Baxter Street at just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 16. The 77-year-old star rubbed shoulders with passing pedestrians, and even greeted a passing dog-walker
“I was taking the dog out for a lunchtime walk and walking back to the office and I saw him approaching. ‘Like why do I know this person?’ And as he got closer, I realized it was David Letterman,” Jim Kontnier said. “He asked my dog’s name and age. He was just saying how nice she was. We just stopped the chitchat for a second.”
According to court sources, Letterman is serving jury duty inside federal court and was seen heading inside 500 Pearl St. Letterman appeared jovial and greeted press photographers outside of the courthouse.
“Hello!” Letterman waved. “Nice to see you.”
Letterman quizzed journalists on why they had gathered outside the courthouse, to which a reporter responded that they were waiting for two retired FDNY chiefs to be arraigned on bribery and corruption charges.
“Me too,” Letterman joked.
Letterman shot to fame as the host of NBC’s “Late Night” and then CBS’ “Late Show,” winning over legions of fans with his interview style and comedy bits such as the nightly “Top Ten” lists and “Stupid Pet Tricks.” More recently, Letterman has hosted “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Netflix’s one-on-one interview show.