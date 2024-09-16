Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Legend of late-night David Letterman was spotted in Lower Manhattan Monday afternoon doing his civic duty.

The retired “Late Show” host was seen on Worth Street and Baxter Street at just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 16. The 77-year-old star rubbed shoulders with passing pedestrians, and even greeted a passing dog-walker

“I was taking the dog out for a lunchtime walk and walking back to the office and I saw him approaching. ‘Like why do I know this person?’ And as he got closer, I realized it was David Letterman,” Jim Kontnier said. “He asked my dog’s name and age. He was just saying how nice she was. We just stopped the chitchat for a second.”

According to court sources, Letterman is serving jury duty inside federal court and was seen heading inside 500 Pearl St. Letterman appeared jovial and greeted press photographers outside of the courthouse.