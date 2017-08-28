Drake Bell, Josh Peck reunite at VMAs, put their beef behind them | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Not everyone was looking to throw shade at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night.

The award show is known to put a spotlight on the music industry’s beefiest arguments — we’re looking at you, Taylor Swift. But the 2017 VMAs brought two feuding TV stepbrothers together again.

Josh Peck and Drake Bell, stars of the Nickelodeon series “Drake and Josh,” which aired four seasons from 2004 to 2007, were spotted hugging in the lobby of The Forum in Inglewood, California, before the award ceremony.

Peck and Bell both shared the same photo of the brotherly embrace on Instagram writing, “Hug me….”

Fans of the early-2000s show were torn up when it became apparent in June that the actors were feuding. Bell had gone off on Twitter about not being invited to Peck’s Malibu wedding to Paige O’Brien.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” Bell wrote in a since-deleted tweet on June 18. “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

The pair reportedly hadn’t spoken in the three years prior to the wedding. A source told Us Weekly Bell was “really hurt” by the invitation snub.

Though it wasn’t clear what caused the rift in their friendship, the drama is apparently in the past for the former co-stars who used to bicker to the end while making their way through sticky situations.

“This could’ve been an episode,” Instagram user @aoifemurray97 wrote on Peck’s photo.

The only thing missing? Megan, the “Drake and Josh” character (played by Miranda Cosgrove), who was typically to blame when the stepbrothers found themselves in sticky situations.