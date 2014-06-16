Henrik Lundqvist and Rangers have end-of-season dinner in New York | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers speaks during Media Day for the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 3, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Joan Marcus

The Rangers capped off a successful season with a day-long team gathering in New York on Sunday.

Following their unfortunate Stanley Cup loss to the L.A. Kings on Friday night, the team — including Henrik Lundqvist, Rick Nash and Ryan McDonagh — hit up STK Downtown before going their separate ways for the off-season.

We’re told that the gents spent a few hours on the restaurant’s rooftop, downing buckets of beer and having appetizers, and then moved downstairs for a private dinner, accompanied by lots of wine.

“They were all smiling, laughing, hugging,” a witness said.