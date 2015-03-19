Hilary Duff now identifies as a mermaid | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Crimped locks are so yesterday.

Hilary Duff, formerly known as not-at-all rebellious teen Lizzie McGuire showed off her new aquamarine locks on Instagram Wednesday, captioning her image with “Mermaids luuh sushi???? #sugarfish”

“I’m a huge Instagrammer. I love it., the 27-year-old mom of one told Cosmopolitan for their March cover story.

Recently relocated from Brooklyn back to Los Angeles, after filming “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star’s new series “Younger” this year.

This reminds us of when Lena debuted her blue-green locks, only to return to a more natural color shortly after.

Is Duff trying to be the new voice of a generation or did she just need a mermaid inspired change?

The big question is — does this fish-eating mermaid have a tail?