Quantcast
Hilary Duff has joined Tinder | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Hilary Duff has joined Tinder

By
0
comments
Posted on

Calling all single straight men: Lizzie McGuire has joined Tinder!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

We are, of course, referring to Hilary Duff.

Duff, 27, stopped by the radio show “Valentine in the Morning” in Los Angeles yesterday and revealed that she has joined everyone’s favorite dating app.

“It’s true,” Duff said. “I’m on Tinder.” And she has dates lined up already!

“I have my first date tonight and I’m really, really nervous,” Duff said.

So, what does she look for in a Tinder match?

“Someone who looks like they like to do fun things and someone who can make you laugh in their profile,” Duff said.

Sorry, Aaron Carter!

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC