Hilary Duff has joined Tinder | amNewYork

Calling all single straight men: Lizzie McGuire has joined Tinder!

We are, of course, referring to Hilary Duff.

Duff, 27, stopped by the radio show “Valentine in the Morning” in Los Angeles yesterday and revealed that she has joined everyone’s favorite dating app.

“It’s true,” Duff said. “I’m on Tinder.” And she has dates lined up already!

“I have my first date tonight and I’m really, really nervous,” Duff said.

So, what does she look for in a Tinder match?

“Someone who looks like they like to do fun things and someone who can make you laugh in their profile,” Duff said.

Sorry, Aaron Carter!