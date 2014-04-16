Jay Z and Beyonce tour happening this summer: report | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This could be the best thing they’ve co-produced since Blue Ivy.

The New York Post’s Page Six reports that Jay Z and Beyonce are teaming up on a stadium tour this summer, and that one of their 20 shows could happen in New York on the Fourth of July.

The musical parents have teamed up before, making guest appearances at each others’ shows and performing their hit single, “Drunk in Love,” together at the Grammy Awards and other events this year.

The timing could be right, with Jay wrapping his “Magna Carta… Holy Grail” tour in January and Beyonce finishing her “Mrs. Carter Show” tour just last month.

One thing’s for sure… if this is true, the East River firework show could have some serious competition.