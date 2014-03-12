'Keeping Up' crew eyed in Kardashian home break-ins | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian may have been robbed by a member of their own TV crew.

According to TMZ.com, police are questioning members of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” crew in connection with break-ins at the sisters’ California mansions earlier this year.

A whopping $250,000 worth of jewelry was taken from Khloe and ex Lamar Odom’s former pad, which has since been sold to Kaley Cuoco, and $50,000 in cash was stolen from Kourt and BF Scott Disick’s house.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the Khloe robbery seems like an inside job because the thief or thieves “knew exactly where to look and what to take,” zeroing in on only the most expensive items.

There was no sign of forced entry at either pad.