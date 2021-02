Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Michael C. Hall has landed a glitzy, glam new role: in the Broadway production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

The former “Dexter” star will play a limited run as the title transgender singer from Oct. 16 to Jan. 4, 2015.

Hall, 43, is taking over for Andrew Rannells, whose last performance is on Oct. 12. Neil Patrick Harris won the Tony for his portrayal of the character.

This is Hall’s first musical theater role in more than a decade, when he played Broadway in “Cabaret” and “Chicago.”