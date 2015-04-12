Quantcast
Nelly arrested on felony drug charges | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Nelly arrested on felony drug charges

By
0
comments
Posted on

Whoa, Nelly!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Though the rapper has always joked about drug use in his catchy songs, it seems the joke was on him this past weekend, when his tour bus got pulled over and he was busted for drugs.

On Saturday, police pulled Nelly’s tour bus over and told TMZ they found a bag that tested positive for meth, as well as marijuana.

And not only that, cops also allegedly found several illegal guns.

Nelly, 40, was arrested on felony drug charges.

Nelly’s lawyer told Us Weekly in a statement that “Nelly … was on a tour bus that was stopped … We are extremely confident that when the facts come out, Nelly will not be associated with the contraband.”

While Nelly hasn’t had a hit single in quite some time, apparently he’s still touring. Who knew?

And hey, Nelly fans, you can still listen to his song “Ride Wit’ Me” in the meantime and reminisce on easier times.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC