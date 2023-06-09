Nick Jonas, David Arquette hit the red carpet for Tribeca Festival’s premiere of The Good Half

Quantcast
DSC01638 copy-2 copy
David Arquette at the Tribeca Festival red carpet for The Good Half.
Photo by Dean Moses

Nick Jonas and David Arquette hit the red carpet in Lower Manhattan on Thursday night for the second day of the Tribeca Festival.

The stars of The Good Half walked the red carpet for the premiere at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center located at 199 Chambers St. on June 8. 

The Good Half is a comedy/drama that follows an aloof writer, played by Jonas, who returns to his childhood home when his mother (Elisabeth Shue) passes away; however, in doing so he must cope with his dysfunctional family—a hyperactive sister (Brittany Snow), an awkward father (Matt Walsh), and a shady step-father (Arquette)—and learn to deal with confrontation. It’s the typical family trope with hilarious scenes displaying the difficulty of handling grief, as well as dealing with forgiveness and regret. It also highlights that despite life’s pain, you gotta laugh to heal.

Brittany Snow at the Tribeca Festival red carpet for The Good Half.  Photo by Dean Moses
Fans eagerly watch the celebrities walk the red carpet. Photo by Dean Moses

Cast Arquette, Jonas, and Snow joined director Robert Schwartzman for the first showcase, much to the delight of hundreds of screaming fans.

The Tribeca Festival is running until June 18, with each day featuring film premieres, talks, and other events around the Big Apple.

The Good Half director, Robert Schwartzman.Photo by Dean Moses
Dee Beasenal at The Good Half premiere.Photo by Dean Moses
Husband wife duo Davis Guggenheim and Elisabeth Shue.Photo by Dean Moses

 

