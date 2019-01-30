Rachel Brosnahan has found a new way to honor her late aunt, Kate Spade.

The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress has been named the face of Spade's handbag and accessories label Frances Valentine, it was revealed on Wednesday. Brosnahan stars in the label's latest spring campaign, for a collection called Love, Katy. The 28-year-old appeared on NBC's "Today" show Wednesday morning to talk about the project, as well as memories of her aunt, who died by suicide on June 5 at the age of 55.

"I think when you lose someone you love very, very much, you spend a lot of time trying to think about how to keep their spirit alive, how they can live on for you and that's through memories," Brosnahan told "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb.

The actress appeared alongside Frances Valentine CEO and designer Elyce Arons (who was Spade's best friend) for the interview.

"In Katy’s case, there is so much of her left behind, and this was an opportunity for us to celebrate her life and her legacy and how much she meant, not only to us, but to so many other people, and the impact that she's had on the fashion industry," Brosnahan said. "It was a really special experience and the collection is just beautiful."

Spade launched Frances Valentine in 2016 with her husband, Andy. The line is named for their daughter, Frances, who was born in 2005.