Selena Gomez: I don't speak to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber anymore | amNewYork

Selena Gomez has moved on — for real, this time — from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Although the pair split last year after dating on-and-off for four years, they’ve been spotted together since, fueling speculation that they are back on.

But, in a new interview with Billboard, the singer, 23, says she and her Canadian-born ex, 21, aren’t in touch. “When asked if they speak, she tells the magazine, “We’re on good terms, but no.”

She also shut down the interviewer when asked if she takes any inspiration from his “career evolution,” responding, “No. This is my time. I’ve deserved this. I earned it. This is all me.”

Sorry, Biebs!

But, she did throw her ex some accolades, telling Billboard, “I’m proud of him. This is what I always saw in him, why I always believed in him.”

In the interview, Billboard’s cover story, Gomez reveals she was on a break in 2014 because of a serious autoimmune disease — not because of rehab.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy,” she says. “That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.”

Tabloid reports claiming she was in rehab incensed the star. “I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy … But I was angry I even felt the need to say that. It’s awful walking into a restaurant and having the whole room look at you, knowing what they’re saying. I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again.”