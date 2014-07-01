Sexy mugshot guy in talks for modeling contract, reality show | amNewYork

Quantcast
Sexy mugshot guy in talks for modeling contract, reality show

Sexy mug-shot guy may soon be flashing his gorgeous face in places a little more glamorous than the jailhouse.

Internet sensation Jeremy Meeks, whose sultry mug shot went viral last month after he was arrested on suspicion of felony weapons charges, is being courted by modeling agencies and reality TV producers, according to CNN.

Meeks’ manager, Gina Rodriguez, who in the past worked with questionable pseudo-stars like Nadya “Octomom” Suleman, told CNN that she’s in talks with a modeling agency on Meeks’ behalf and that she’s considering four different production companies to create a show starring the controversial new star.

Meeks has ties to the Crips gang, authorities said, according to CNN, and he spent two years in prison about a decade ago for a grand theft conviction.

Meeks is married.

