Cheapskate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

A View from Asia: The Photography of Eddie Sung

The photographic works of Singapore-based fine art music photographer Eddie Sung will on display at the Morrison Hotel Gallery starting Friday. Sung’s work captures performances from concerts in and around Singapore, melding the worlds of Western rock musicians — including the likes of Blondie, Lady Gaga and many more — with an Eastern perspective. Check out the photos starting this Friday through Aug. 2. (Opens Friday, Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., noon-6 p.m., FREE, Morrison Hotel Gallery, 116 Prince St., 212-941-8770, morrisonhotelgallery.com)

Food and shopping: Grand Central Terminal presents ‘Taste of the Terminal’

Ever find yourself with time to spare waiting for your train and feel overwhelmed by all the tasty food choices and shopping options in Grand Central? Well, here’s your chance to try some of the food and offerings for FREE so next time you plan to grab a bite or spend some cash, you’ll know exactly where to go. Every Monday in July, starting Monday, you can get a taste of the likes of Café Grumpy, Ciao Bella Gelato, Joe the Art of Coffee, Li-Lac Chocolates, Manhattan Chili, LittleMissMatched and O&Co. Visit the website for a full list of participating shops and restaurants. (Monday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., FREE, Grand Central Terminal Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42nd St., grandcentral terminal.com)

‘The Art of the Game’

Still feelin’ that soccer fever? Immerse yourself in all things World Cup at this exhibit at the Time Warner Center. In “The Art of the Game,” Brazilian artist Cristiano Siqueira worked with ESPN and creative agency Wieden + Kennedy New York to create works of art that feature each of the 32 nations in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The exhibit runs through Sunday. (Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., FREE, Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Circle, 212-823-6300, theshopsat columbuscircle.com)

Movie: ‘Back to the Future’

SummerScreen kicks off its FREE summer movie series at McCarren Park this Wednesday with a screening of “Back to the Future.” So don your best Marty McFly puffy vest, hop on your skateboard and head on over to Williamsburg for the flick, food carts, live music and DeLoreans galore. (Wednesday, doors at 6 p.m., film at sundown, McCarren Park, N. 12th St. and Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, summer screen.org)

For the Sake of a Song: A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt

In six lunchtime concerts spanning three weeks, rising singer-songwriters will pay tribute to influential Texas musician Townes Van Zandt, who would have celebrated his 70th birthday this year. The FREE outdoor concerts, which kick off this Wednesday and Thursday, will feature covers of Van Zandt favorites, as well as original material reflecting his influence from the musicians performing. (Wednesday & Thursday, 12:30 p.m., FREE, Wednesdays at One New York Plaza, Water and Broad sts., Thursdays at Grace Plaza, 1114 Sixth Ave., 212-417-2414, artsbrookfield.com/townes-van-zandt)

Movie: ‘Clueless’

Like, oh my god, you totally need to get yourself over to Riverside Park this Wednesday for like this awesome screening of “Clueless!” Relive the valley girl ’90s as part of the Parks Department’s Summer on the Hudson movie series, featuring this year’s theme of Riverside Park’s staff favorites. (Wednesday, 8:30-10:30 p.m., FREE, Pier 1 at Riverside Park South, nycgov parks.org)