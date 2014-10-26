Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

Mick Fleetwood discusses his new book ‘Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac’

In his new book, drummer and bandleader Mick Fleetwood tells the story of his life, from his upbringing and experiences as a ’60s musician in London to co-founding the immensely popular Fleetwood Mac with lifelong friend John McVie. Get an insider’s look into the bands highs and lows, and go behind the scenes of recording, touring and living with Fleetwood Mac. (Tuesday, 1 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Fifth Ave., 555 Fifth Ave., 212-697-3048, bn.com)

An Afternoon of Entrepreneurial Spirit, Social Responsibility and Radical Business Philosophy with Ben & Jerry’s Jerry Greenfield

Ice cream icon Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, returns to his hometown of Brooklyn with 1,000 scoops of his favorite flavors for an afternoon at St. Francis College. The event is part of the college’s Thomas J. Volpe Lecture Series, which features business and world leaders who exhibit socially conscious ethics that are in line with Franciscan traditions of achieving success by doing the right thing. (Monday, 12:30 p.m., FREE, St. Francis College Founders Hall, 180 Remsen St., Brooklyn Heights, sfc.edu)

Hudson Eats & Drinks wine series

Try some tasty wine and food pairings from Brookfield Place’s new Hudson Eats restaurants and wine partner Vintry. This week’s pairing involves wine and charcuterie. The weekly series, which runs through Nov. 20, features a wine expert/sommelier from Vintry who will teach unique wine pairings that work with Hudson Eats menu samples for that week. This week’s food pairings include meats from Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque and Umami Burger. Preregistration is encouraged as space may be limited. Sounds delicious! (Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m., FREE, Hudson Eats at Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey St., brookfieldplaceny.com/wineseries)

Diane von Furstenberg

Fashion icon and New York City-based designer Diane von Furstenberg will talk about her new memoir, “The Woman I Wanted To Be,” with Tina Brown this Thursday evening at Barnes & Noble Union Square. Hear how a young girl from Brussels went on to establish herself as a global brand and fashion industry mogul while raising a family and seeking to inspire and empower other women. (Thursday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

PhotoPlus International Expo

Photo enthusiasts of all abilities, adjust your focus. Some of the world’s most successful photographers descend on the Javits Convention Center this weekend to impart their knowledge in various seminars and mini workshops at the largest photography trade show in North America. More than 250 exhibitors, including Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Epson and many more, will show off the latest in photo and video products and technology. And on Saturday, stop by to learn how to use your smartphones for better photos and videos, and to hear multiplatinum singer/songwriter/producer Ben Folds perform and show off his own photographs. The trade show is FREE with registration by today, so get on it! (Thurs. & Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; FREE with registration by Monday, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 12th Ave. & W. 35th St., photoplusexpo.com)