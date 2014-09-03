The best FREE events in New York Ciy this week

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ at Sony Wonder Technology Lab

Head on over to the Sony Wonder Technology Lab this Saturday and get your fill of your favorite webslinger. In the latest installment of the Spider-Man franchise, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) navigates love with on- and off-screen paramour Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone); an old and complicated friendship with Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan); and a new villain, Electro (Jamie Foxx), wreaking havoc on the Big Apple. (Saturday, 12:15 p.m. and 3 p.m., FREE, Sony Wonder Technology Lab, 550 Madison Ave., 212-833-8100, sonywondertechlab.com)

Discussion

Mad. Sq. Reads

Get in touch with your literary soul at this weekly series presented by Madison Square Park Conservancy and NeueHouse. Gather on the steps of Augustus Saint-Gauden’s Farragut Monument in Madison Square Park to enjoy and engage in discussions of works from the likes of novelist Valeria Luiselli (this week), as well as playwright Sarah Ruhl, journalist Sean Wilsey and more to come. The series runs over four Thursday evenings beginning this week. (Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE, Augustus Saint-Gauden’s Farragut Monument, Madison Square Park, Madison Ave. at 23rd St., madisonsquarepark.org/reads)