Chloe Moretz and Brookyn Beckham dating: reports

Cute new (teenage) couple alert!

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is dating Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, according to a new report from Us Weekly.

Moretz, 17, and Brooklyn, 15, met a few months back through a mutual friend who introduced the pair at cycling studio SoulCycle’s Santa Monica, California, location. According to Us Weekly, the two have “gone on a couple dates and are seeing where it goes.”

“They were each others’ crush,” an insider said.

Moretz plans to take Brooklyn to the upcoming premiere of her flick “If I Stay,” according to Us Weekly. In the meantime, they had been hanging out in Los Angeles — hitting the beach, going to the movies and taking workout classes together — before Brooklyn headed back to London for school.

“They don’t drive, so they had to be chaperoned around,” the source said. “It was very cute.”