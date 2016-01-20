Chrissy Teigen on Kim Kardashian baby bump style advice

Mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen has been rocking it in the style department lately, and we now know who’s been giving her tips.

The 30-year-old model, cook, and social media queen told InStyle Australia — she’s on the cover of their February edition — that celeb pal Kim Kardashian has been doling out the baby bump style advice.

“She told me to go stretchy,” Teigen said. “I always wanted to be the person who showed off the bump because it looks beautiful and I think you should embrace it. Kim does that well and I love seeing that belly of hers and I know Kanye [West] does too — we’re lucky to be with men who find pregnancy sexy. Thank God!”

Teigen’s rec for fellow expectant mothers? “There’s this one Wolford tube dress that you can fold a million different ways, you can make it a skirt, a this, that. I bought it in every colour in small, medium, large, in anticipation of the entire process, so I have, like, 45 of them.”

As for baby names, Teigen says she and husband John Legend change their minds all the time. “We change the name every day, basically,” she said.

The pair revealed last month that they are expecting a girl, and while the due date is not public news, basic math suggests it will be sometime late this summer.