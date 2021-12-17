The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes cancels shows due to breakthrough COVID cases

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Due to breakthrough cases on COVID-19 in the production, four shows of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes that were set to take place on Friday have been canceled.

The 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows are canceled on Dec. 17, and the 11 a.m. show was canceled as well.

“We regret to announce that the four shows scheduled for today, Friday, December 17 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production,” said a Christmas Spectacular in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible.”

At this time, plans for future shows are being assessed. Tickets for these shows will be refunded at the original point of purchase.