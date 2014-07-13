Christopher Walken to play Captain Hook in ‘Peter Pan Live!’ on NBC

Christopher Walken is taking on an oh-so iconic role: Captain Hook.

The Oscar winner will play the hook-handed villain in NBC’s live musical presentation of “Peter Pan” on Dec. 4, the network announced at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

“We are absolutely delighted that Christopher Walken will be putting his unique stamp on Captain Hook,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statment. “He’s not only one of the most versatile actors in our business, but his love of musicals and uncanny abilities as a dancer make him perfect for stepping into this classic James M. Barrie character. Get ready to be charmed, amused, frightened and dazzled by Captain Hook in an entirely original way.”

Walken, 71, said he started his career doing musicals, and that “it’s wonderful after all this time, at this point in my career, to be in this classic musical I watched as a child.”

“It’s a chance to put on my tap shoes again,” he said.

No other casting choices have been announced.

“Peter Pan Live!” follows the success of NBC’s “The Sound of Music Live!” starring Carrie Underwood, which aired last December.