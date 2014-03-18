Courteney Cox and BF Johnny McDaid show off romance

The couple looked cute and cozy at an L.A. party.

The romance between Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid is really heating up.

On Monday night, the couple looked cute and cozy at a Los Angeles cocktail party celebrating next month’s Tribeca Film Festival.

“They didn’t leave each other’s side,” an eyewitness told us.

Inside the bash, the 49-year-old “Cougar Town” star and the 37-year-old rocker were seen “gazing affectionately” at each other, “sneaking in kisses when they thought no one was looking,” our spy dished.

And the two weren’t shy about showing off PDA to the world, either: They posed together on the red carpet before the event, held at the Beverly Hilton, and were spotted smiling at each other and chatting while mugging for the cameras.

The pair were first spotted together in late 2013.

They reportedly vacationed in Italy last month with Coco, Cox’s 9-year-old daughter with ex-hubby David Arquette, who is expecting a child with girlfriend Christina McLarty.