‘Cruel Intentions’ reboot: Sarah Michelle Geller returns

The ’90s throwback just keeps going — but we’re not complaining about this one.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is the latest darling of the era to hit rewind — the 38-year-old has signed up to star in NBC’s TV reboot of 1999 hit movie “Cruel Intentions.”

“That’s right ‘everybody loves me, and I intend to keep it that way’ #kathrynmerteuil is back!!!” Gellar posted to her Instagram Wednesday evening, quoting the conniving character she played, Kathryn Merteuil.

Alongside the announcement, she posted two photographs of herself with the film’s director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz — one from back in the ’90s and one taken last week. The three of them will be involved in the TV series, Gellar said in the post.

In the original film, Gellar starred alongside Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair as a group of wealthy Upper East Side teenagers who trick and manipulate each other in acts of revenge and jealousy.

Can a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” reboot come next, please?