Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
CelebritiesEntertainment

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price welcome baby boy

JULIE GORDON
September 18, 2014
1 min read

They named the little guy Emerson Spencer Stone.

It’s a (second) boy!

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone and actress wife Lindsay Price have welcomed their second son together, a rep for Stone told People magazine.

The little guy, named Emerson Spencer Stone, was born in Los Angeles on Tuesday. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

“Both Lindsay and Emerson are doing well,” the rep told People. “Curtis is officially the happiest man in the world.”

Stone, 38, and Price, 37, have a 2-year-old son named Hudson.

The “Top Chef Duels” host announced Price’s pregnancy on “The Queen Latifah Show” in May, saying: “My beautiful wife is pregnant again with my second baby.”

The gorgeous pair tied the knot on the island of Majorca in June 2013. They started dating in 2009.

JULIE GORDON

View all posts

You may also like