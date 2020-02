Well, that worked out well.

Well, that worked out well.

Dakota Fanning lost a pair of gold Carrera by Jimmy Choo sunglasses while swimming in the ocean, but was able to pick up another pair of the same style at Solstice Sunglasses’ Summer Solstice Soiree on Tuesday night. We’re told the actress was “very excited to have found the pair again.”

Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor was also at the party, held at the store on Fifth Avenue.