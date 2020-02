Denzel Washington played it cool and casual on the Lower East Side on Sunday night.The star of Broadway’s “A Raisin …

Denzel Washington played it cool and casual on the Lower East Side on Sunday night.

The star of Broadway’s “A Raisin in the Sun” donned a black track suit and a black baseball cap while dining solo at hot spot Beauty & Essex.

According to a spy, the 59-year-old had two virgin cocktails, tuna tacos, a kale-and-apple salad and foie gras, plus a black bottomed butterscotch pot de crème for dessert, which a waiter “coerced” him into ordering.