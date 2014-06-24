Diana Ross to perform at Ashlee Simpson and son Evan Ross’ wedding

Diana’s daughter and Evan’s half-sister will perform with her.

Talk about a “Supreme” wedding singer!

Music icon Diana Ross is slated to perform at the upcoming nuptials between her son, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson, E! News reported yesterday.

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, who is Diana’s daughter and Evan’s half-sister, will perform with her 70-year-old mother.

Big names in the music biz are expected to attend the wedding, too: Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson are on the guest list, according to E!.

Simpson, 29, announced her engagement to the “Hunger Games: Mockingjay” actor, 25, in March after the couple had been dating for nine months.

Simpson has one son with ex-hubby Pete Wentz.