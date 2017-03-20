Diddy, Lil’ Kim to perform at Tribeca Film Festival screening of ‘Bad Boy Story’ doc

Bad Boy Entertainment is taking over Tribeca Film Festival.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ documentary “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” premieres at the New York City festival with a screening at the Beacon Theatre on April 27. After the premiere, Diddy Lil’ Kim, Mase and Faith Evans, will take to the stage to perform some of their Bad Boy hits.

The film takes a behind-the-scenes look at the rapper’s record label and music empire. With city influences rooted in its founding — from the Harlem and Brooklyn music scene to Biggie Smalls — Tribeca seems like the perfect place to premiere the city-based doc.

“New York is home. This is where Bad Boy began, where the movement started. There was never a question in my mind that this film would premiere right here where it all started,” Combs said in a statement on Monday.

Tickets for the event will be open to the public for purchase on March 21 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit tribecafilm.com/festival.