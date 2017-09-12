Disney star Skai Jackson to debut sportswear line next month

Skai Jackson was looking remarkably elegant sitting front throw at the Libertine show Monday at Skylight Clarkson Square. The Disney …

The Disney sitcom star, who’s just in from L.A. for a quick hit of fashion — “I mean, you can’t miss New York Fashion Week” — is just in town for a few days, a few shows, then off for a “girls weekend with friends — we’re just going to relax.”

But that’s not the end of her fashion tour — she’s dipping a tie in the designer pool with Nowadays, a new sportswear line that debuts at Macy’s October 15.

“I’m wearing it now–do you like it?”

The fuzzy knit too and super shine pleated skirt, was youthful, chic, and a good indication that there’s life after Disney.

In a word, Skai — yes!