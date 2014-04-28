DJ Rashad dead; founder of footwork was 34

The cause of death is believed to be a drug overdose.

Chicago house producer DJ Rashad, the founder of the dance music known as footwork, died Saturday. He was 34.

The cause of death was likely a drug overdose, police told the Chicago Tribune. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found near his body, according to the Tribune.

DJ Rashad had been scheduled to perform Saturday in Detroit. He toured last year with the Chance the Rapper, and appeared at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.

“Music lost a legend today,” Chance the Rapper tweeted on Saturday.

DJ Rashad is survived by his 9-year-old son. His death comes just weeks after the death of another house pioneer, Frankie Knuckles.