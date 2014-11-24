‘The Expendables 3’ and other DVD & Blu-ray highlights

‘The Expendables 3’

I’d call myself an “Expendables” apologist, except I wholeheartedly believe there’s nothing to apologize for. Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and the other old dogs from the world of action films are back for the third installment of the franchise, but this time, Sly’s Barney Ross decides to replace his seasoned team with a bunch of youngsters and another oldster (Antonio Banderas). Of course, everything goes wrong on a mission against Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson!) and it’s up to the classic Expendables to save the day. It’s gritty, cheesy and fun. More please. (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray/ DVD combo, $39.99)

‘The Giver’

The Lois Lowry novel about a utopian world where a boy is picked to be taught by a man known as The Giver about the real world. Starring Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

Also out

‘A Merry Friggin Christmas'(DVD or Blu-ray, $19.99)

‘Drunk History: Seasons 1 & 2′(DVD, $29.98)

‘November Man'(DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Nymphomaniac Vol. 1 and Vol. 2′(DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas'(DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99)

‘What If'(DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99)