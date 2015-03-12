Elizabeth Hurley chats about her naughty TV persona with Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Who didn’t love Elizabeth Hurley in “Austin Powers”? The ultimate fembot is all grown up and now queen. This Sunday, the Queen Bee and her Royal Family are about to show us what really happens in the castle. E!’s original scripted drama series “The Royals,” which stars Hurley, premieres on Sunday. And if that’s not all, she has her own line of beach and swimwear (ElizabethHurley.com). From her “Royals” press tour in Los Angeles, Hurley talks to us about the premiere of “The Royals” and her bikini line.

What did it feel like to be the queen?

I adore being the Queen of England; I can’t get enough of my crown.

As a mother, what do you think of your naughty TV persona?

My children in the show are like troubled youths everywhere. In spite of the privilege and wealth they still have the same issues to deal with and constantly rebel against their parents.

What was the most fun moment of filming?

Every morning I’d dip into “my” jewel box and choose the diamonds for the day. I loved it. I think they got bigger and bigger as the season went on.

How did you start your swimwear line?

I wanted to design collections for women of every age, and not just for young women with great bodies.

What do you love about New York?

I love the energy. I feel inspired to work hard here.

What did you wear to the premiere of the show?

I wore a white beaded dress by Lorena Sarbu and Louboutin shoes.

If any man could be king, who should it be?

Hugh Grant. He’d be the best.

How do you keep so “royally” fit?

I run around a lot and also do Pilates when I can.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve ever made?

Hmm … well, I could have done some things differently. But then, other things wouldn’t have happened … so I don’t really regret a thing.