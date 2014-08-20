Emma Stone to make Broadway debut in ‘Cabaret’

Stone will take on the role of Sally Bowles starting Nov. 11.

“Cabaret” is Hollywood actress-hopping, hiring Emma Stone to take over for Michelle Williams when Williams ends her turn in the Broadway show on Nov. 9.

Stone will take on the role of Sally Bowles starting Nov. 11, with her run at Studio 54 ending on Feb. 15, 2015, Roundabout Theatre announced on Wednesday. This is the “Amazing Spider-Man” actress’ debut on the Great White Way.

Tony winner Alan Cumming has extended his run as the Emcee through March 29, 2015, Roundabout said.

Stone, 25, will be in good celebrity company on Broadway this fall, with a number of A-listers slated for performances. Bradley Cooper is set to star in “The Elephant Man,” while Jake Gyllenhaal will play in “Constellations.” The cast of the star-studded “It’s Only a Play” includes Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullaly, F. Murray Abraham, Stockard Channing and Rupert Grint.