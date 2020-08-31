Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
EntertainmentMusicNews

Factbox: Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

Reuters
August 31, 2020
Lady Gaga accepts the awards for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me", Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and the Tricon Award during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this combination picture of screen grab images made available on August 30, 2020. (VIACOM/Handout via REUTERS)

BY JILL SERJEANT

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held as a mostly virtual event on Sunday, with some performances in front of a limited audience at locations in New York City.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST K-POP

BTS “On”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.