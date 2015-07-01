How to see J.Lo, Carole King, Flo Rida and Shaggy for FREE this summer

You have to get up early, but if you’re a fan…

Do you like music? How about free, intimate concerts? If you can get up early, you’re in luck.

The TODAY Concert Series is here!

On select mornings through September, head to Rockefeller Plaza for the shows, which began at 8 a.m. and are broadcast on the show. But you need to get there early. According to TODAY, some people get there the day before to get in line. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis,and typically several thousand fans attend. No age restrictions.

There is also a special pass called the Fun Pass that you can apply for via a lottery. Get more info on that at today.com.

Gothamist suggests just showing up and listening from behind the stage, or outside the viewing area, instead of trying to get in and actually see the artists. That might indeed be easier…

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, July 2: Boy George

Friday, July 3: Flo Rida

Tuesday, July 7: Shaggy

Friday, July 10: Fifth Harmony

Friday, July 17: Alan Jackson

Friday, July 24: Andy Grammer

Friday, July 31: Jason Aldean

Tuesday, August 4: Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor

Friday, August 7: Keith Urban

Wednesday, August 12: Lunchmoney Lewis

Wednesday, August 19: Little Mix

Friday, August 21: Carly Rae Jepsen

Monday, August 24: Rob Thomas

Tuesday, August 25: Carole King

Friday, August 28: TBA

Tuesday, September 1: Maddie and Tae

Friday, September 4: Brad Paisley

Janelle Monae and Jennifer Lopez concert dates TBD.