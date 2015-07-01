How to see J.Lo, Carole King, Flo Rida and Shaggy for FREE this summer

Do you like music? How about free, intimate concerts? If you can get up early, you’re in luck.
The TODAY Concert Series is here!
On select mornings through September, head to Rockefeller Plaza for the shows, which began at 8 a.m. and are broadcast on the show. But you need to get there early. According to TODAY, some people get there the day before to get in line. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis,and typically several thousand fans attend. No age restrictions.
There is also a special pass called the Fun Pass that you can apply for via a lottery. Get more info on that at today.com.
Gothamist suggests just showing up and listening from behind the stage, or outside the viewing area, instead of trying to get in and actually see the artists. That might indeed be easier…
SCHEDULE:
Thursday, July 2: Boy George
Friday, July 3: Flo Rida
Tuesday, July 7: Shaggy
Friday, July 10: Fifth Harmony
Friday, July 17: Alan Jackson
Friday, July 24: Andy Grammer
Friday, July 31: Jason Aldean
Tuesday, August 4: Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor
Friday, August 7: Keith Urban
Wednesday, August 12: Lunchmoney Lewis
Wednesday, August 19: Little Mix
Friday, August 21: Carly Rae Jepsen
Monday, August 24: Rob Thomas
Tuesday, August 25: Carole King
Friday, August 28: TBA
Tuesday, September 1: Maddie and Tae
Friday, September 4: Brad Paisley
Janelle Monae and Jennifer Lopez concert dates TBD.